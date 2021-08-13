James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JRVR shares. Truist upgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in James River Group in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in James River Group by 1,698.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in James River Group by 257.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in James River Group by 20.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in James River Group by 75.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of James River Group stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.71. 1,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,041. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. James River Group has a twelve month low of $30.75 and a twelve month high of $57.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.84.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $191.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.93 million. James River Group had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 10.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that James River Group will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.28%.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

