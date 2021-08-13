James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) was upgraded by Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on JHX. TheStreet upgraded James Hardie Industries from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of James Hardie Industries stock opened at $37.33 on Wednesday. James Hardie Industries has a one year low of $21.44 and a one year high of $38.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.27 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.41.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The construction company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 39.89% and a net margin of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $807.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.00 million. Equities analysts predict that James Hardie Industries will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 10.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. grew its stake in James Hardie Industries by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 13,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in James Hardie Industries by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,519 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in James Hardie Industries by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in James Hardie Industries by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries Plc engages in the manufacture of fiber cement siding and backer board. It operates through the following segments: North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research & Development. The North America Fiber Cement segment manufactures fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products and related accessories in the United States.

