James C. Foster Sells 10,000 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Stock

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) CEO James C. Foster sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.79, for a total transaction of $4,017,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,299 shares in the company, valued at $85,299,615.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
CRL stock opened at $407.78 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $197.33 and a 12 month high of $420.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $379.10. The stock has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 52.55, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.14.
Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The firm had revenue of $914.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CRL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.43.
About Charles River Laboratories International
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.
