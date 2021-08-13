James C. Foster Sells 10,000 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Stock

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) CEO James C. Foster sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.79, for a total transaction of $4,017,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,299 shares in the company, valued at $85,299,615.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

CRL stock opened at $407.78 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $197.33 and a 12 month high of $420.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $379.10. The stock has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 52.55, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The firm had revenue of $914.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 70,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,488,000 after buying an additional 5,060 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 383.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

CRL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.43.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.