J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Sunday, June 20th. UBS Group began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.54.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $78.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.61. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $74.14 and a one year high of $86.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $148,081.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,602 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,448.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $1,605,141.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

