ITV (LON:ITV) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

ITV plc (LON:ITV) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 119.80 ($1.57). ITV shares last traded at GBX 119.05 ($1.56), with a volume of 4,817,948 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently commented on ITV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ITV from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 176 ($2.30) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on ITV from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 109 ($1.42) price objective on shares of ITV in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 422 ($5.51).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 123.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.46, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.37.

In other news, insider Mary Harris acquired 2,423 shares of ITV stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.66) per share, with a total value of £3,077.21 ($4,020.39). Also, insider Sharmila Nebhrajani acquired 1,500 shares of ITV stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 129 ($1.69) per share, for a total transaction of £1,935 ($2,528.09). Insiders have purchased a total of 5,423 shares of company stock worth $670,721 in the last three months.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

