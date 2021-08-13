Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) SVP John F. Marcolini Sells 194 Shares of Stock

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) SVP John F. Marcolini sold 194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total value of $15,696.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,776.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

John F. Marcolini also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 2nd, John F. Marcolini sold 531 shares of Itron stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total value of $53,296.47.

Shares of Itron stock opened at $82.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.56, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.66. Itron, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.49 and a 52 week high of $122.31.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $489.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.53 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 8.43%. Itron’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ITRI. Robert W. Baird downgraded Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Itron from $126.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Itron from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.40.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 32.4% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 40,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 10,015 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 20.3% during the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,551 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,002,000 after acquiring an additional 17,151 shares in the last quarter. Steelhead Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Itron during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,871,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Itron by 441.9% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 9,235 shares during the period. Finally, III Capital Management purchased a new stake in Itron in the first quarter worth $1,170,000. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

About Itron

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

