Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $0.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Iterum Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It develops and markets therapies to address unmet medical needs, as well as provides anti-infectives to treat multi-drug resistant pathogens. The company’s product pipeline consists of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections and complicated intra abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc is based in Dublin, Ireland. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Gabelli raised shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $0.70 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. G.Research lowered shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $0.69 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $0.91.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRM opened at $0.72 on Thursday. Iterum Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The company has a market cap of $128.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.40.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts predict that Iterum Therapeutics will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

