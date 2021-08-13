Isiklar Coin Price Tops $0.53 on Top Exchanges (ISIKC)

Isiklar Coin (CURRENCY:ISIKC) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. During the last seven days, Isiklar Coin has traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Isiklar Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001114 BTC on exchanges. Isiklar Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.07 million and $549,111.00 worth of Isiklar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Isiklar Coin Profile

Isiklar Coin (CRYPTO:ISIKC) is a coin. Isiklar Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,904,805 coins. Isiklar Coin’s official Twitter account is @IsikC1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Isiklar Coin is www.isikc.io . Isiklar Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@Isikc

According to CryptoCompare, “ISIKC is an ERC20 ethereum based token. Basically the idea behind ISIKC is a simple customer loyalty program, it is developed on blockchain because of all the pros that the technology gives. It believes that after the ISIKLAR application it can implement this idea worldwide. “

Isiklar Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Isiklar Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Isiklar Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Isiklar Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

