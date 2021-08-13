iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Bought by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 1,069.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,633 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $4,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWY. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,716,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 27,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 204.6% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 22,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWY traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $157.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,812. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.25. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $114.40 and a 1-year high of $158.99.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

