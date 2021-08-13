iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Acquired by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWD. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 211.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 171,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,275,000 after purchasing an additional 116,552 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $534,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

IWD stock opened at $163.18 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $113.57 and a 52 week high of $163.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.