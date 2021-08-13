iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Bought by Stephenson National Bank & Trust

Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 661 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EEM. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.73. 28,396,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,601,199. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $42.29 and a 1 year high of $58.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.70.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

