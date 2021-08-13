iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) Shares Acquired by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 414.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,919 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned about 0.10% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 149.7% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $120,000.

Shares of JKE opened at $67.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.52. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $158.00 and a twelve month high of $313.08.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

