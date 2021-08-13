iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Holdings Raised by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 2.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 578,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,082 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $56,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESGU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,143,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,710 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,202,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,592,000 after purchasing an additional 772,712 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,085,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,954,000 after purchasing an additional 90,396 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth about $395,558,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 160.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,328,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,491,000 after purchasing an additional 8,838,436 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $102.09. 835,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,113,713. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $72.68 and a twelve month high of $102.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.17.

