Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Purchased by Green Alpha Advisors LLC

Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,653 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 55.6% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 58.3% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 661.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

NYSE:IRM opened at $46.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $24.85 and a 1-year high of $47.34. The firm has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.24.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.46%.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $67,418.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,671.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $26,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,850,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,958 shares of company stock valued at $1,495,914. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

