IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.100-$1.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $350 million-$380 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $383.12 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of IPG Photonics from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $240.00 to $192.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $274.50 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $224.07.

Shares of IPG Photonics stock traded down $3.32 on Thursday, reaching $169.78. 277,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,256. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.67. IPG Photonics has a one year low of $149.51 and a one year high of $262.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a current ratio of 8.95. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11 and a beta of 1.36.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $371.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.88 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 16.24%. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that IPG Photonics will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.07, for a total value of $572,182.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 3,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.05, for a total transaction of $710,389.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,960,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,462,078,651.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,856 shares of company stock valued at $7,673,214. 32.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

