Investors Purchase Large Volume of Tiptree Call Options (NASDAQ:TIPT)

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 1,698 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,258% compared to the average volume of 72 call options.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Tiptree from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Tiptree by 272.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Tiptree by 160.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Tiptree during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Tiptree by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Tiptree during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. 37.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TIPT stock opened at $10.43 on Friday. Tiptree has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $15.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.68. The stock has a market cap of $341.68 million, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th.

About Tiptree

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Mortgage. The company provides niche commercial and personal lines insurance, credit insurance and collateral protection products, and warranty and service contract products and solutions, as well as premium finance services.

