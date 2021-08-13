Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM)

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 2,843 call options on the company. This is an increase of 3,206% compared to the average daily volume of 86 call options.

Separately, TheStreet raised Good Times Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

NASDAQ GTIM opened at $4.47 on Friday. Good Times Restaurants has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $6.32. The stock has a market cap of $57.15 million, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

In other news, VP Scott Lefever sold 19,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $78,464.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 25.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTIM. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants during the second quarter worth $67,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 18.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 632,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 98,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants during the first quarter worth $29,000. 11.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

