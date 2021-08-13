Investors Buy Large Volume of Everi Put Options (NYSE:EVRI)

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 5,754 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,202% compared to the typical volume of 250 put options.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Everi from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Everi in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Everi from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Everi from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Everi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.22.

Get Everi alerts:

Shares of EVRI opened at $23.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.65, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Everi has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $25.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40 and a beta of 2.99.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Everi had a return on equity of 440.82% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $172.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.86 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Everi will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Randy L. Taylor sold 49,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $1,274,396.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 249,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,373,513.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Linster W. Fox sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total transaction of $589,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,112 shares of company stock valued at $3,043,470 over the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Everi during the first quarter worth about $37,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Everi during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Everi by 44.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Everi in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Everi during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

About Everi

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.