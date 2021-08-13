Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM)

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 17,743 call options on the company. This is an increase of 232% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,347 call options.

In other Vroom news, major shareholder Lone Star L.P. Cgp2 sold 1,838,704 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $80,461,687.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Paul J. Hennessy sold 49,600 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $2,187,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,466,589.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,957,774 shares of company stock worth $85,524,962 over the last three months. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vroom by 171.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 649,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,324,000 after buying an additional 410,158 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Vroom in the 1st quarter worth about $308,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vroom in the 1st quarter worth about $530,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vroom in the 1st quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vroom in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vroom stock opened at $30.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 1.93. Vroom has a 12-month low of $26.96 and a 12-month high of $75.49.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48). Vroom had a negative net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.28%. As a group, analysts predict that Vroom will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VRM shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Vroom from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Vroom from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Vroom from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vroom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

