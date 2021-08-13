Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for AtriCure (ATRC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of AtriCure (NASDAQ: ATRC) in the last few weeks:

8/9/2021 – AtriCure was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “AtriCure, Inc. is a medical device company focused on developing, manufacturing and selling innovative surgical devices to create precise lesions, or scars, in soft tissues. Medical journals have described the adoption by leading cardiothoracic surgeons of the AtriCure, Inc. bipolar ablation system as a standard treatment alternative during open-heart surgical procedures to safely, rapidly and reliably create lesions in cardiac, or heart, tissue to block the abnormal electrical impulses that cause atrial fibrillation, a quivering of the upper chambers of the heart. “

8/5/2021 – AtriCure had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $95.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – AtriCure was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

8/5/2021 – AtriCure had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $102.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – AtriCure had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $91.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/15/2021 – AtriCure had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $72.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ATRC opened at $73.56 on Friday. AtriCure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.04 and a 52 week high of $85.50. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -57.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.94.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). AtriCure had a negative net margin of 23.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $71.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Salvatore Privitera sold 2,000 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Tonya Austin sold 493 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total value of $38,468.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 74,924 shares of company stock worth $5,966,733. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 3,792.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,444,437 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $160,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381,637 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 683.7% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 924,413 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $60,568,000 after purchasing an additional 806,452 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,812,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,193,417 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $209,233,000 after purchasing an additional 332,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,369,866 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $89,754,000 after purchasing an additional 312,042 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

