Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,040 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF worth $3,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF during the 1st quarter worth $13,321,000. Ceera Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $5,996,000. Mark Stevens increased its stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 28,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 6,598 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CLTL opened at $105.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.68. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF has a 12-month low of $105.65 and a 12-month high of $105.82.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.