Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $13.95

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.95 and last traded at $13.83, with a volume of 66858 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.84.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.70.

Get Invesco Municipal Trust alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.0524 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VKQ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco Municipal Trust by 407.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 187,383 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 150,489 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Invesco Municipal Trust by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,044,467 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,787,000 after buying an additional 124,128 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $1,211,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $763,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Municipal Trust by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 326,422 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,309,000 after buying an additional 36,536 shares during the last quarter. 16.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile (NYSE:VKQ)

Invesco Municipal Trust operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on July 19, 1991 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.