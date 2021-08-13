Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Short Interest Update

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a growth of 678.8% from the July 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSE OIA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.17. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,354. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 52 week low of $6.95 and a 52 week high of $8.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.21.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.0316 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the second quarter worth $28,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the second quarter worth $66,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 15.4% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the second quarter worth $157,000. 8.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

