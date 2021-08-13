Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Brokerages expect Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Intrusion’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.10). Intrusion reported earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Intrusion will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.52). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to $0.44. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Intrusion.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.07). Intrusion had a negative net margin of 149.14% and a negative return on equity of 119.13%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INTZ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intrusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet downgraded Intrusion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright downgraded Intrusion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.50 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Intrusion in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intrusion by 74.8% during the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Intrusion during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Intrusion during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intrusion during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Intrusion during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 16.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INTZ traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.71. 4,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,735. Intrusion has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $29.90. The company has a market capitalization of $83.01 million, a PE ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 5.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.39.

Intrusion Company Profile

Intrusion Inc develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a network detection and response security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day attacks and ransomware.

