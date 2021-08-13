Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Brokerages expect Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Intrusion’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.10). Intrusion reported earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.
On average, analysts expect that Intrusion will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.52). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to $0.44. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Intrusion.
Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.07). Intrusion had a negative net margin of 149.14% and a negative return on equity of 119.13%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intrusion by 74.8% during the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Intrusion during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Intrusion during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intrusion during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Intrusion during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 16.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ INTZ traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.71. 4,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,735. Intrusion has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $29.90. The company has a market capitalization of $83.01 million, a PE ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 5.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.39.
Intrusion Company Profile
Intrusion Inc develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a network detection and response security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day attacks and ransomware.
