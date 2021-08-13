Interups, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITUP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Interups, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITUP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

ITUP stock remained flat at $$3.05 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.69. Interups has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $14.00.

Get Interups alerts:

Interups Company Profile

Interups, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to identify, invest in, and acquire potential business opportunities or transactions in India. Previously, it was engaged in the business of developing an Internet based group buying site. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Interups Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interups and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.