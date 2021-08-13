Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) Price Target Raised to C$40.00

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial to C$40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Pi Financial lifted their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$39.00 price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group in a report on Wednesday. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, July 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$39.50.

Shares of TSE ITP opened at C$30.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.50. Intertape Polymer Group has a 52 week low of C$14.30 and a 52 week high of C$32.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$28.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.11.

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$437.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$395.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intertape Polymer Group will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Douglas Nalette sold 16,640 shares of Intertape Polymer Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.75, for a total value of C$478,434.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 140,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,041,711.45.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

