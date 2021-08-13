Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK) Trading Down 5.8%

Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK)’s share price was down 5.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.60 and last traded at $9.74. Approximately 12,439 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 11,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.33.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Interlink Electronics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $63.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.69.

Interlink Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells force-sensing technologies that incorporate proprietary materials technology, and firmware and software into standard sensor based products and custom sensor system solutions. Its products comprise sensor components, subassemblies, modules, and products that support cursor control and novel three dimensional user inputs.

