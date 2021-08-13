Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Price Target Cut to C$35.00

Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) had its price objective trimmed by CIBC from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

IFSPF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Interfor from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Interfor from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities upped their price target on Interfor from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Interfor from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and set a C$20.71 price target (down from C$63.50) on shares of Interfor in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.95.

Get Interfor alerts:

IFSPF stock opened at $20.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.67. Interfor has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.