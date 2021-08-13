InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $85.00 price objective on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “InterDigital reported modest second-quarter 2021 results with the bottom line beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate despite top-line contraction. The company is focused on pursuing agreements with unlicensed customers in the handset and consumer electronics markets as it aims to become a leading developer of technology solutions for the mobile industry and IoT. The licensing agreement with China-based handset manufacturer Xiaomi underscores the strength of its portfolio across several key technologies related to cellular wireless, including 3G, 4G, 5G, and WiFi technology. The company remains committed to pursue strategic acquisitions in order to drive its product portfolio and boost organic growth. However, intense competition, high research and development expenses and integration risks are likely to hinder its growth potential to some extent.”

Shares of IDCC opened at $74.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.94. InterDigital has a 1 year low of $54.37 and a 1 year high of $85.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.15, a P/E/G ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.07.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.30. InterDigital had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $87.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that InterDigital will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.22%.

In related news, Director Jean F. Rankin sold 1,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $90,398.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,919.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IDCC. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital in the first quarter valued at $42,383,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in InterDigital in the fourth quarter worth $25,686,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in InterDigital by 290.7% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 289,208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $18,350,000 after buying an additional 215,185 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in InterDigital by 105.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 282,127 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $20,604,000 after buying an additional 145,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in InterDigital by 112.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,632 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,174,000 after buying an additional 109,786 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

