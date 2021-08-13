InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,376 ($57.17).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IHG shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($58.79) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Numis Securities reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

In other news, insider Daniela Barone Soares acquired 316 shares of InterContinental Hotels Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 4,722 ($61.69) per share, with a total value of £14,921.52 ($19,495.06).

Shares of IHG stock traded down GBX 40 ($0.52) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 4,609 ($60.22). The company had a trading volume of 287,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,546. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12 month low of GBX 3,697 ($48.30) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,568 ($72.75). The company has a market cap of £8.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4,848.98.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

