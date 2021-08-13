InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IHG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at $64.12 on Wednesday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12 month low of $49.08 and a 12 month high of $75.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.84 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group in the second quarter worth about $232,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group in the second quarter worth about $303,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group in the second quarter worth about $199,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 10.8% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 58,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,882,000 after acquiring an additional 5,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 57.3% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 46,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 17,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

