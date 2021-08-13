Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) PT Raised to $84.00

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Citigroup from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Inter Parfums presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $73.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Inter Parfums has a 1 year low of $36.46 and a 1 year high of $79.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.73 and a beta of 0.92.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $207.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Inter Parfums’s quarterly revenue was up 319.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 6,463.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

