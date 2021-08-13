Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,577 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its stake in shares of Intel by 3.2% during the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 5,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth raised its stake in shares of Intel by 0.3% during the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 55,626 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 0.9% during the first quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,141 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 30,786 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.31 price objective on Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.62 target price on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Westpark Capital began coverage on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on Intel from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.81.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.54. The stock had a trading volume of 15,041,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,712,711. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $217.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

