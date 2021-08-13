Insured Finance 1-Day Volume Hits $129,478.00 (INFI)

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded up 24.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. In the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded up 21.7% against the US dollar. One Insured Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0926 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular exchanges. Insured Finance has a total market capitalization of $2.70 million and $129,478.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00046808 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.69 or 0.00139629 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.04 or 0.00151167 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003378 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,330.28 or 1.00000813 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.51 or 0.00866622 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Insured Finance Coin Profile

Insured Finance launched on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,145,062 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Buying and Selling Insured Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insured Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insured Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

