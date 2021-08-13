Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $197.86.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $192.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 10.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.73 and a beta of 1.64. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $106.30 and a 1 year high of $252.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.31.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $52.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.90 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 26.93%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth $45,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 693.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

