Insider Selling: World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Insider Sells 960 Shares of Stock

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) insider Daniel Clinton Dyer sold 960 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.07, for a total transaction of $176,707.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Daniel Clinton Dyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 9th, Daniel Clinton Dyer sold 1,407 shares of World Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.47, for a total transaction of $259,549.29.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Daniel Clinton Dyer sold 1,292 shares of World Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.36, for a total transaction of $244,653.12.

WRLD traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $181.58. 7,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,127. The company has a quick ratio of 14.24, a current ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $169.77. World Acceptance Co. has a 1-year low of $82.44 and a 1-year high of $195.78.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.43. World Acceptance had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 23.05%. Equities analysts predict that World Acceptance Co. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WRLD. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of World Acceptance by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,620 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of World Acceptance by 0.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,371,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of World Acceptance by 7.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of World Acceptance by 107.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 534 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

WRLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stephens raised shares of World Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

