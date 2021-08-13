Insider Selling: Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Major Shareholder Sells 3,025,000 Shares of Stock

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 3,025,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $78,892,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Virgin Investments Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 10th, Virgin Investments Ltd sold 3,750,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $120,975,000.00.

Virgin Galactic stock opened at $25.94 on Friday. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.27 and a 12 month high of $62.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.29 and a beta of 0.36.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09). On average, research analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on SPCE shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $23.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Virgin Galactic in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Virgin Galactic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 0.7% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 61,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 19.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 125.0% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 5.0% during the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC lifted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 7.6% during the second quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

