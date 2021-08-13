Insider Selling: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) VP Sells 50,860 Shares of Stock

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 50,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $506,057.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TEVA stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.85. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12-month low of $8.24 and a 12-month high of $13.30.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 23.98%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 196.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.5% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 52.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on TEVA. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.72.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

