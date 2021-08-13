Insider Selling: Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Insider Sells $127,875.00 in Stock

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) insider Dean Warren Butler sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total transaction of $127,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $169.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.23. Synaptics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $74.47 and a twelve month high of $173.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.56.
Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. Synaptics had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 22.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages have recently commented on SYNA. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.08.
Synaptics Company Profile
Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.
