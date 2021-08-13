Insider Selling: Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Insider Sells $127,875.00 in Stock

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) insider Dean Warren Butler sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total transaction of $127,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $169.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.23. Synaptics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $74.47 and a twelve month high of $173.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.56.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. Synaptics had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 22.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Synaptics during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 46.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Synaptics in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 71.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 33.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SYNA. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.08.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

