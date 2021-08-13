Insider Selling: RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CAO Sells 19,500 Shares of Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CAO John H. Marlow sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.06, for a total transaction of $5,032,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John H. Marlow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 13th, John H. Marlow sold 670 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.77, for a total transaction of $191,465.90.

On Thursday, May 27th, John H. Marlow sold 3,434 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.22, for a total transaction of $890,161.48.

Shares of RingCentral stock opened at $252.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,008.40 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $275.45. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52 week low of $229.00 and a 52 week high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 27.38%. As a group, analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $455.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $515.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.85.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in RingCentral by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in RingCentral by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in RingCentral by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its holdings in RingCentral by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in RingCentral by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

