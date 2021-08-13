Insider Selling: Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Director Sells $1,013,597.60 in Stock

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Director Robin Gene Seim sold 6,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.60, for a total value of $1,013,597.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of OMCL stock opened at $152.66 on Friday. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.04 and a 12-month high of $160.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 117.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.05.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.42. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 6.05%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,965,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,552,000 after purchasing an additional 301,987 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 0.3% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,447,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Omnicell during the first quarter worth approximately $119,344,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Omnicell by 2.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 902,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,737,000 after acquiring an additional 21,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Omnicell by 8.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 707,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,936,000 after acquiring an additional 55,384 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OMCL shares. TheStreet upgraded Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $151.49 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of Omnicell in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Benchmark raised their price target on Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Omnicell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.06.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

