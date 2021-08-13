Insider Selling: Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CFO Sells $475,800.00 in Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.16, for a total transaction of $475,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,918,702.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NARI opened at $75.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.66. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.66 and a 1 year high of $127.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 343.70 and a beta of 2.16.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Inari Medical had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $63.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Inari Medical’s revenue was up 149.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NARI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inari Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Inari Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Inari Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Inari Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Inari Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 48.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

