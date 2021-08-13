Insider Selling: Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) COO Sells $15,900.00 in Stock

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) COO Paul Jean Severino sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total value of $15,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,882.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Paul Jean Severino also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 7th, Paul Jean Severino sold 10,000 shares of Forward Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total value of $26,200.00.
- On Wednesday, July 7th, Paul Jean Severino sold 6,000 shares of Forward Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $18,480.00.
Shares of FORD opened at $2.56 on Friday. Forward Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $5.75. The firm has a market cap of $25.48 million, a P/E ratio of 256.26 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Forward Industries by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 826,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 46,990 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Forward Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Forward Industries by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,276 shares in the last quarter. 15.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Forward Industries Company Profile
Forward Industries, Inc operates as a single source solution provider for the full spectrum of hardware and software product design and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: distribution and design. The distribution segment consists of two reporting units that source and distribute carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits and a variety of other portable electronic and non-electronic devices.
Recommended Story: Short Selling
Receive News & Ratings for Forward Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.