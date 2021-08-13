Insider Selling: Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) COO Sells $15,900.00 in Stock

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) COO Paul Jean Severino sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total value of $15,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,882.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Paul Jean Severino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Paul Jean Severino sold 10,000 shares of Forward Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total value of $26,200.00.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Paul Jean Severino sold 6,000 shares of Forward Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $18,480.00.

Shares of FORD opened at $2.56 on Friday. Forward Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $5.75. The firm has a market cap of $25.48 million, a P/E ratio of 256.26 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $8.40 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Forward Industries, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Forward Industries by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 826,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 46,990 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Forward Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Forward Industries by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,276 shares in the last quarter. 15.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forward Industries Company Profile

Forward Industries, Inc operates as a single source solution provider for the full spectrum of hardware and software product design and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: distribution and design. The distribution segment consists of two reporting units that source and distribute carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits and a variety of other portable electronic and non-electronic devices.

