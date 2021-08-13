Insider Selling: Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) CEO Sells $76,837,500.00 in Stock

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) CEO David D. Ossip sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.45, for a total value of $76,837,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,309,873 shares in the company, valued at $134,196,488.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE CDAY opened at $107.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of -249.37 and a beta of 1.39. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.76 and a twelve month high of $111.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.09.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $250.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.48 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 6.92%. Ceridian HCM’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,042,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $545,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 205.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 6,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,823,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays downgraded Ceridian HCM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.54.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

