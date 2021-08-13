Insider Selling: California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Major Shareholder Sells $4,905,620.64 in Stock

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 162,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $4,905,620.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 11th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 9,777 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $294,678.78.

On Monday, August 9th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 6,555 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $198,026.55.

On Monday, August 2nd, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 104,400 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $2,954,520.00.

On Friday, July 30th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 83,591 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $2,362,281.66.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 39,453 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $1,112,180.07.

On Thursday, July 15th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 9,438 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total value of $265,302.18.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 25,000 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.96, for a total value of $5,524,000.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 38,736 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total value of $1,108,236.96.

On Friday, June 25th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 1,193,081 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $39,681,874.06.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 63,633 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $2,088,435.06.

Shares of CRC stock opened at $30.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. California Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.99 and a fifty-two week high of $34.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.74.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $304.00 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of California Resources by 2,062.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of California Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of California Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in California Resources by 5,534.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the period. 94.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on California Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

