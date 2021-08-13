Insider Selling: Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Director Sells 3,697 Shares of Stock

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Director Nigel K. Savory sold 3,697 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $152,944.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ EPAY opened at $38.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.35 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.41. Bottomline Technologies has a 52 week low of $36.05 and a 52 week high of $55.09.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $122.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EPAY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearfield Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the second quarter worth about $46,605,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 2nd quarter worth $37,363,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the fourth quarter worth about $27,155,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,333,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,918,000 after acquiring an additional 490,282 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the first quarter valued at $12,503,000. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

