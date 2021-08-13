Insider Selling: Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) EVP Sells 16,302 Shares of Stock

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) EVP David L. Stein sold 16,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $335,169.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,960.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of ASB stock opened at $21.21 on Friday. Associated Banc-Corp has a 12 month low of $12.03 and a 12 month high of $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.21.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 25.85%. The company had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ASB shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Sunday, April 25th. TheStreet downgraded Associated Banc from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Associated Banc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Associated Banc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASB. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 32.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 10,047 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 17.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 31,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 10.0% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 365,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,799,000 after acquiring an additional 33,170 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the first quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 0.7% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,021,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,807,000 after acquiring an additional 7,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

