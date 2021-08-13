Insider Selling: Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) CEO Sells $2,462,950.00 in Stock

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 7,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $2,462,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,637,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael R. Minogue also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 6th, Michael R. Minogue sold 24,471 shares of Abiomed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $8,564,850.00.

Shares of ABMD stock opened at $322.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $319.47. The company has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 95.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.30. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $242.73 and a 52-week high of $387.40.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. Abiomed had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. On average, research analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ownership Capital B.V. acquired a new position in Abiomed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,570,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Abiomed by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,442,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,097,173,000 after buying an additional 400,501 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Abiomed by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 937,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $298,700,000 after buying an additional 370,442 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Abiomed by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 905,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $288,766,000 after buying an additional 216,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Abiomed by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 360,291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $112,451,000 after purchasing an additional 69,825 shares in the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $360.00.

About Abiomed

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

