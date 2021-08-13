Insider Buying: SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Insider Buys 4,170 Shares of Stock

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) insider Kay Oswald bought 4,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.38 per share, with a total value of $22,434.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SDC traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,213,044. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.93 and a 52-week high of $16.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.92.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 12.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $174.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. SmileDirectClub’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 3,311,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,591 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 916,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,447,000 after purchasing an additional 27,803 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000. Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 27,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 9,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 14,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares during the last quarter. 21.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SDC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SmileDirectClub from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on SmileDirectClub from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital cut their price target on SmileDirectClub from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research cut SmileDirectClub from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens cut SmileDirectClub from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SmileDirectClub currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.82.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

