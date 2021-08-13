Insider Buying: ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) Major Shareholder Purchases $43,011.00 in Stock

ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 28,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $43,011.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ServiceSource International alerts:

On Monday, June 28th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 44,653 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.32 per share, for a total transaction of $58,941.96.

On Monday, June 21st, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 6,961 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $8,005.15.

On Friday, June 18th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 2,500 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.14 per share, for a total transaction of $2,850.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 18,696 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.16 per share, with a total value of $21,687.36.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 6,957 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $8,278.83.

On Thursday, May 27th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 4,347 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.20 per share, with a total value of $5,216.40.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 42,153 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.22 per share, with a total value of $51,426.66.

Shares of NASDAQ:SREV opened at $1.50 on Friday. ServiceSource International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $146.81 million, a PE ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.37.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceSource International in the second quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceSource International by 22.0% in the second quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,075,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 193,600 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceSource International by 144.6% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 178,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 105,347 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ServiceSource International by 16.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 10,705 shares during the period. Finally, Lynrock Lake LP bought a new stake in shares of ServiceSource International in the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

ServiceSource International Company Profile

ServiceSource International, Inc provides business process-as-a-service solutions in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific-Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company provides digital solutions, including demand qualification, demand conversion, and account management; customer success solutions, such as onboarding, adoption, and renewals management; and channel management solutions comprise partner recruitment, partner onboarding and enablement, and partner success management.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceSource International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceSource International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.